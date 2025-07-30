通貨 / QRVO
QRVO: Qorvo Inc
90.03 USD 2.36 (2.69%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
QRVOの今日の為替レートは、2.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.30の安値と90.67の高値で取引されました。
Qorvo Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QRVO News
1日のレンジ
88.30 90.67
1年のレンジ
49.46 107.33
- 以前の終値
- 87.67
- 始値
- 88.94
- 買値
- 90.03
- 買値
- 90.33
- 安値
- 88.30
- 高値
- 90.67
- 出来高
- 4.977 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.70%
- 1年の変化
- -11.47%
