QRVO: Qorvo Inc
90.03 USD 2.36 (2.69%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QRVO hat sich für heute um 2.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 88.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 90.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Qorvo Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
88.30 90.67
Jahresspanne
49.46 107.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 87.67
- Eröffnung
- 88.94
- Bid
- 90.03
- Ask
- 90.33
- Tief
- 88.30
- Hoch
- 90.67
- Volumen
- 4.977 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.69%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 24.70%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K