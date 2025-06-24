Moedas / QGEN
QGEN: Qiagen N.V
45.79 USD 0.35 (0.77%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QGEN para hoje mudou para 0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.64 e o mais alto foi 45.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Qiagen N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
QGEN Notícias
Faixa diária
45.64 45.83
Faixa anual
37.64 51.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.44
- Open
- 45.67
- Bid
- 45.79
- Ask
- 46.09
- Low
- 45.64
- High
- 45.83
- Volume
- 96
- Mudança diária
- 0.77%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.96%
- Mudança anual
- 0.75%
