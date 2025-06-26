Valute / QGEN
QGEN: Qiagen N.V
45.93 USD 0.19 (0.42%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QGEN ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.45 e ad un massimo di 46.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Qiagen N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
QGEN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.45 46.12
Intervallo Annuale
37.64 51.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.74
- Apertura
- 45.55
- Bid
- 45.93
- Ask
- 46.23
- Minimo
- 45.45
- Massimo
- 46.12
- Volume
- 2.748 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.06%
20 settembre, sabato