QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QGEN
Tornare a Azioni

QGEN: Qiagen N.V

45.93 USD 0.19 (0.42%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QGEN ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.45 e ad un massimo di 46.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Qiagen N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QGEN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.45 46.12
Intervallo Annuale
37.64 51.88
Chiusura Precedente
45.74
Apertura
45.55
Bid
45.93
Ask
46.23
Minimo
45.45
Massimo
46.12
Volume
2.748 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.42%
Variazione Mensile
-3.06%
Variazione Semestrale
14.31%
Variazione Annuale
1.06%
20 settembre, sabato