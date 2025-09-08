Moedas / QBTS
QBTS: D-Wave Quantum Inc
22.53 USD 3.59 (18.95%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QBTS para hoje mudou para 18.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.93 e o mais alto foi 22.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas D-Wave Quantum Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.93 22.85
Faixa anual
0.87 23.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.94
- Open
- 18.94
- Bid
- 22.53
- Ask
- 22.83
- Low
- 18.93
- High
- 22.85
- Volume
- 132.740 K
- Mudança diária
- 18.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 48.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 184.47%
- Mudança anual
- 2175.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh