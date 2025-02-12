Moedas / PX
PX: P10 Inc Class A
12.10 USD 0.35 (2.98%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PX para hoje mudou para 2.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.83 e o mais alto foi 12.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas P10 Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PX Notícias
- P10, Inc. (PX) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- P10 director Poston sells $188,550 in shares
- P10 to dual list on NYSE Texas alongside New York Stock Exchange
- P10, Inc. (PX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- P10 (PX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- P10, Inc. (PX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Enhanced Capital Announces Release of 2024 Community Impact Report
- P10 CEO Luke A. Sarsfield III acquires $49,349 in company stock
- P10 executive Mark Hood purchases $49,050 in stock
- RCP Advisors Closes Fund XIX on $314 Million
- RCP Fund XIX Closes on $314 Million
- P10 Inc. sees $120,000 stock sale by Madorsky trust
- P10 Inc. insider sells $299,402 in stock
- P10 executive sells shares worth $299,402
- Wall Street Eyes Recovery As S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise After Trump's Tariff-Driven Selloff Wipes Out $9 Trillion In Six Weeks - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
- 'Steady Eddie' Intuitive Surgical Named To IBD 50: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With These Top IBD Screens
- Meta Platforms Among Half Dozen In Stock Spotlight: Watch IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top IBD Screens
- This Private Equity Stock Climbs Toward Buy Point As Earnings Accelerate In 'Transformational' Year
- Breakout Watch: Some Thought This IPO Was 'Toast' — Then The Tables Turned
- P10, Inc. (PX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
11.83 12.24
Faixa anual
8.85 14.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.75
- Open
- 11.83
- Bid
- 12.10
- Ask
- 12.40
- Low
- 11.83
- High
- 12.24
- Volume
- 394
- Mudança diária
- 2.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.42%
- Mudança anual
- 14.15%
