Valute / PX
PX: P10 Inc Class A
11.96 USD 0.19 (1.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PX ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.96 e ad un massimo di 12.18.
Segui le dinamiche di P10 Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.96 12.18
Intervallo Annuale
8.85 14.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.15
- Apertura
- 12.14
- Bid
- 11.96
- Ask
- 12.26
- Minimo
- 11.96
- Massimo
- 12.18
- Volume
- 915
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.83%
20 settembre, sabato