PX: P10 Inc Class A

11.96 USD 0.19 (1.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PX ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.96 e ad un massimo di 12.18.

Segui le dinamiche di P10 Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

PX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.96 12.18
Intervallo Annuale
8.85 14.28
Chiusura Precedente
12.15
Apertura
12.14
Bid
11.96
Ask
12.26
Minimo
11.96
Massimo
12.18
Volume
915
Variazione giornaliera
-1.56%
Variazione Mensile
-0.83%
Variazione Semestrale
2.22%
Variazione Annuale
12.83%
20 settembre, sabato