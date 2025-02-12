Currencies / PX
PX: P10 Inc Class A
11.88 USD 0.08 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PX exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.81 and at a high of 12.02.
Follow P10 Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PX News
- P10, Inc. (PX) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- P10 director Poston sells $188,550 in shares
- P10 to dual list on NYSE Texas alongside New York Stock Exchange
- P10, Inc. (PX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- P10 (PX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- P10, Inc. (PX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Enhanced Capital Announces Release of 2024 Community Impact Report
- P10 CEO Luke A. Sarsfield III acquires $49,349 in company stock
- P10 executive Mark Hood purchases $49,050 in stock
- RCP Advisors Closes Fund XIX on $314 Million
- RCP Fund XIX Closes on $314 Million
- P10 Inc. sees $120,000 stock sale by Madorsky trust
- P10 Inc. insider sells $299,402 in stock
- P10 executive sells shares worth $299,402
- Wall Street Eyes Recovery As S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise After Trump's Tariff-Driven Selloff Wipes Out $9 Trillion In Six Weeks - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
- 'Steady Eddie' Intuitive Surgical Named To IBD 50: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With These Top IBD Screens
- Meta Platforms Among Half Dozen In Stock Spotlight: Watch IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Top IBD Screens
- This Private Equity Stock Climbs Toward Buy Point As Earnings Accelerate In 'Transformational' Year
- Breakout Watch: Some Thought This IPO Was 'Toast' — Then The Tables Turned
- P10, Inc. (PX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
11.81 12.02
Year Range
8.85 14.28
- Previous Close
- 11.96
- Open
- 11.93
- Bid
- 11.88
- Ask
- 12.18
- Low
- 11.81
- High
- 12.02
- Volume
- 381
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- -1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.54%
- Year Change
- 12.08%
