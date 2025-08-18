Moedas / PWR
PWR: Quanta Services Inc
376.05 USD 2.19 (0.58%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PWR para hoje mudou para -0.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 373.39 e o mais alto foi 382.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Quanta Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PWR Notícias
Faixa diária
373.39 382.55
Faixa anual
227.08 424.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 378.24
- Open
- 378.50
- Bid
- 376.05
- Ask
- 376.35
- Low
- 373.39
- High
- 382.55
- Volume
- 1.399 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 48.80%
- Mudança anual
- 26.48%
