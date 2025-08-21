CotationsSections
Devises / PWR
PWR: Quanta Services Inc

388.78 USD 1.74 (0.45%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PWR a changé de -0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 386.93 et à un maximum de 393.22.

Suivez la dynamique Quanta Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
386.93 393.22
Range Annuel
227.08 424.94
Clôture Précédente
390.52
Ouverture
392.62
Bid
388.78
Ask
389.08
Plus Bas
386.93
Plus Haut
393.22
Volume
1.052 K
Changement quotidien
-0.45%
Changement Mensuel
5.35%
Changement à 6 Mois
53.83%
Changement Annuel
30.76%
