PWR: Quanta Services Inc
388.78 USD 1.74 (0.45%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PWR a changé de -0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 386.93 et à un maximum de 393.22.
Suivez la dynamique Quanta Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PWR Nouvelles
Range quotidien
386.93 393.22
Range Annuel
227.08 424.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 390.52
- Ouverture
- 392.62
- Bid
- 388.78
- Ask
- 389.08
- Plus Bas
- 386.93
- Plus Haut
- 393.22
- Volume
- 1.052 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.35%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 53.83%
- Changement Annuel
- 30.76%
20 septembre, samedi