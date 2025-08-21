통화 / PWR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PWR: Quanta Services Inc
388.78 USD 1.74 (0.45%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PWR 환율이 오늘 -0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 386.93이고 고가는 393.22이었습니다.
Quanta Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PWR News
- Can Primoris Ride on North America's Infrastructure Momentum?
- Is Sterling the Silent Winner of America's Digital Infrastructure?
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- 울프 리서치, MasTec 주식 투자의견 상향
- Wolfe Research upgrades MasTec stock on gas infrastructure inflection
- Dow Jones AI Giant Nvidia Stock, Aerospace Leader Howmet Eye New Buy Points
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Quanta Services (PWR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Can Primoris's Data Center Strategy Power a New Phase of Growth?
- Will STRL's Guidance Hike Prove Conservative Amid Data Center Boom?
- Stock Of The Day: AI Play Quanta Services Flashes Buy Signal After Oracle Boom
- Why Quanta Services (PWR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Quanta Services (PWR) a Stock to Watch
- Quanta Services: A Strong Contender in the Utility Market
- Can MasTec Maintain EPS Momentum After 60% FY25 Guidance Hike?
- Is Primoris Services Stock Worth Buying at a Premium P/E Valuation?
- Mizuho sees grid, data center boom driving multi-year upcycle for U.S. contractors
- Mizuho initiates Quanta Services stock with Neutral rating, $360 target
- PRIM Targets $2.5B in Renewables: Will Solar Growth Support Margins?
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- Will Strong Utilities Demand Drive Primoris Services' EPS Higher?
- Peter Warren Automotive stock upgraded by Morgan Stanley on self-help initiatives
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Buy rating on Quanta Services stock
일일 변동 비율
386.93 393.22
년간 변동
227.08 424.94
- 이전 종가
- 390.52
- 시가
- 392.62
- Bid
- 388.78
- Ask
- 389.08
- 저가
- 386.93
- 고가
- 393.22
- 볼륨
- 1.052 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.45%
- 월 변동
- 5.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 53.83%
- 년간 변동율
- 30.76%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K