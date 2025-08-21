QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PWR
PWR: Quanta Services Inc

388.78 USD 1.74 (0.45%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PWR ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 386.93 e ad un massimo di 393.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Quanta Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
386.93 393.22
Intervallo Annuale
227.08 424.94
Chiusura Precedente
390.52
Apertura
392.62
Bid
388.78
Ask
389.08
Minimo
386.93
Massimo
393.22
Volume
1.052 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.45%
Variazione Mensile
5.35%
Variazione Semestrale
53.83%
Variazione Annuale
30.76%
20 settembre, sabato