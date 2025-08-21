Valute / PWR
PWR: Quanta Services Inc
388.78 USD 1.74 (0.45%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PWR ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 386.93 e ad un massimo di 393.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Quanta Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
386.93 393.22
Intervallo Annuale
227.08 424.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 390.52
- Apertura
- 392.62
- Bid
- 388.78
- Ask
- 389.08
- Minimo
- 386.93
- Massimo
- 393.22
- Volume
- 1.052 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 53.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.76%
20 settembre, sabato