PWR: Quanta Services Inc
390.52 USD 14.47 (3.85%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PWR hat sich für heute um 3.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 376.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 393.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Quanta Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
376.07 393.41
Jahresspanne
227.08 424.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 376.05
- Eröffnung
- 379.73
- Bid
- 390.52
- Ask
- 390.82
- Tief
- 376.07
- Hoch
- 393.41
- Volumen
- 2.040 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.85%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 54.52%
- Jahresänderung
- 31.35%
