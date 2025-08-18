KurseKategorien
PWR: Quanta Services Inc

390.52 USD 14.47 (3.85%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PWR hat sich für heute um 3.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 376.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 393.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Quanta Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
376.07 393.41
Jahresspanne
227.08 424.94
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
376.05
Eröffnung
379.73
Bid
390.52
Ask
390.82
Tief
376.07
Hoch
393.41
Volumen
2.040 K
Tagesänderung
3.85%
Monatsänderung
5.83%
6-Monatsänderung
54.52%
Jahresänderung
31.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K