通貨 / PWR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PWR: Quanta Services Inc
390.52 USD 14.47 (3.85%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PWRの今日の為替レートは、3.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり376.07の安値と393.41の高値で取引されました。
Quanta Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PWR News
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- ウォルフ・リサーチ、ガスインフラの転換点を理由にMasTec株をアップグレード
- Wolfe Research upgrades MasTec stock on gas infrastructure inflection
- Dow Jones AI Giant Nvidia Stock, Aerospace Leader Howmet Eye New Buy Points
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Quanta Services (PWR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Can Primoris's Data Center Strategy Power a New Phase of Growth?
- Will STRL's Guidance Hike Prove Conservative Amid Data Center Boom?
- Stock Of The Day: AI Play Quanta Services Flashes Buy Signal After Oracle Boom
- Why Quanta Services (PWR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Quanta Services (PWR) a Stock to Watch
- Quanta Services: A Strong Contender in the Utility Market
- Can MasTec Maintain EPS Momentum After 60% FY25 Guidance Hike?
- Is Primoris Services Stock Worth Buying at a Premium P/E Valuation?
- Mizuho sees grid, data center boom driving multi-year upcycle for U.S. contractors
- Mizuho initiates Quanta Services stock with Neutral rating, $360 target
- PRIM Targets $2.5B in Renewables: Will Solar Growth Support Margins?
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- Will Strong Utilities Demand Drive Primoris Services' EPS Higher?
- Peter Warren Automotive stock upgraded by Morgan Stanley on self-help initiatives
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Buy rating on Quanta Services stock
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Exxon Mobil & AbbVie
- The AI Stocks to Sell (and Buy) Now
1日のレンジ
376.07 393.41
1年のレンジ
227.08 424.94
- 以前の終値
- 376.05
- 始値
- 379.73
- 買値
- 390.52
- 買値
- 390.82
- 安値
- 376.07
- 高値
- 393.41
- 出来高
- 2.040 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 54.52%
- 1年の変化
- 31.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K