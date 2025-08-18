クォートセクション
通貨 / PWR
PWR: Quanta Services Inc

390.52 USD 14.47 (3.85%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PWRの今日の為替レートは、3.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり376.07の安値と393.41の高値で取引されました。

Quanta Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
376.07 393.41
1年のレンジ
227.08 424.94
以前の終値
376.05
始値
379.73
買値
390.52
買値
390.82
安値
376.07
高値
393.41
出来高
2.040 K
1日の変化
3.85%
1ヶ月の変化
5.83%
6ヶ月の変化
54.52%
1年の変化
31.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K