Currencies / PWR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PWR: Quanta Services Inc
382.16 USD 3.52 (0.91%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PWR exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 379.77 and at a high of 382.33.
Follow Quanta Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PWR News
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Quanta Services (PWR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Can Primoris's Data Center Strategy Power a New Phase of Growth?
- Will STRL's Guidance Hike Prove Conservative Amid Data Center Boom?
- Stock Of The Day: AI Play Quanta Services Flashes Buy Signal After Oracle Boom
- Why Quanta Services (PWR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Quanta Services (PWR) a Stock to Watch
- Quanta Services: A Strong Contender in the Utility Market
- Can MasTec Maintain EPS Momentum After 60% FY25 Guidance Hike?
- Is Primoris Services Stock Worth Buying at a Premium P/E Valuation?
- Mizuho sees grid, data center boom driving multi-year upcycle for U.S. contractors
- Mizuho initiates Quanta Services stock with Neutral rating, $360 target
- PRIM Targets $2.5B in Renewables: Will Solar Growth Support Margins?
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- Will Strong Utilities Demand Drive Primoris Services' EPS Higher?
- Peter Warren Automotive stock upgraded by Morgan Stanley on self-help initiatives
- Texas Capital Securities initiates Buy rating on Quanta Services stock
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Exxon Mobil & AbbVie
- The AI Stocks to Sell (and Buy) Now
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Primoris Services Stock Up 22.8% Since Q2 Earnings: Buy or Wait?
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Can AECOM's $24.6B Backlog Weather Economic and Policy Shocks?
- Will AI-Driven Fiber Boom Boost MasTec's Communications Business?
Daily Range
379.77 382.33
Year Range
227.08 424.94
- Previous Close
- 385.68
- Open
- 380.98
- Bid
- 382.16
- Ask
- 382.46
- Low
- 379.77
- High
- 382.33
- Volume
- 245
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- 3.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.21%
- Year Change
- 28.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%