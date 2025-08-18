CotizacionesSecciones
PWR: Quanta Services Inc

376.05 USD 2.19 (0.58%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PWR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 373.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 382.55.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Quanta Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
373.39 382.55
Rango anual
227.08 424.94
Cierres anteriores
378.24
Open
378.50
Bid
376.05
Ask
376.35
Low
373.39
High
382.55
Volumen
1.399 K
Cambio diario
-0.58%
Cambio mensual
1.91%
Cambio a 6 meses
48.80%
Cambio anual
26.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B