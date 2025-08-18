Divisas / PWR
PWR: Quanta Services Inc
376.05 USD 2.19 (0.58%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PWR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 373.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 382.55.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Quanta Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
373.39 382.55
Rango anual
227.08 424.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 378.24
- Open
- 378.50
- Bid
- 376.05
- Ask
- 376.35
- Low
- 373.39
- High
- 382.55
- Volumen
- 1.399 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.58%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 48.80%
- Cambio anual
- 26.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B