PSN: Parsons Corporation
81.49 USD 1.39 (1.68%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PSN para hoje mudou para -1.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.96 e o mais alto foi 83.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Parsons Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
80.96 83.48
Faixa anual
54.56 114.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 82.88
- Open
- 82.90
- Bid
- 81.49
- Ask
- 81.79
- Low
- 80.96
- High
- 83.48
- Volume
- 583
- Mudança diária
- -1.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 37.63%
- Mudança anual
- -21.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh