通貨 / PSN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PSN: Parsons Corporation
81.44 USD 1.44 (1.74%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSNの今日の為替レートは、-1.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.96の安値と83.48の高値で取引されました。
Parsons Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSN News
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Parsons opens new facility near Redstone Arsenal to bolster defense work
- Parsons secures $81 million radar engineering contract with US Army
- BKSY's Growth Driven by Strong Government Contract Momentum
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.09%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.27%
- New Jersey DOT launches statewide traffic management system
- BKSY Stock Falls 28% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Parsons stock to Neutral on growth concerns
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises as pound strengthens; Persimmon, Evoke report earnings
- Persimmon margin beats estimates; 2025 guidance unchanged
- Parsons secures $30 million radar development contract from US Army
- TransDigm price target raised to $1,839 from $1,815 at UBS
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Baird upgrades Parsons stock rating to Outperform on strong growth outlook
- Parsons (PSN) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%
- Parsons earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Parsons (PSN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Parsons Q2 2025 slides: mixed results prompt 8% premarket decline
1日のレンジ
80.96 83.48
1年のレンジ
54.56 114.59
- 以前の終値
- 82.88
- 始値
- 82.90
- 買値
- 81.44
- 買値
- 81.74
- 安値
- 80.96
- 高値
- 83.48
- 出来高
- 2.507 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.54%
- 1年の変化
- -21.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K