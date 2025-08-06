クォートセクション
通貨 / PSN
PSN: Parsons Corporation

81.44 USD 1.44 (1.74%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSNの今日の為替レートは、-1.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.96の安値と83.48の高値で取引されました。

Parsons Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
80.96 83.48
1年のレンジ
54.56 114.59
以前の終値
82.88
始値
82.90
買値
81.44
買値
81.74
安値
80.96
高値
83.48
出来高
2.507 K
1日の変化
-1.74%
1ヶ月の変化
2.61%
6ヶ月の変化
37.54%
1年の変化
-21.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K