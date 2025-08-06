CotizacionesSecciones
PSN
PSN: Parsons Corporation

82.88 USD 7.45 (9.88%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PSN de hoy ha cambiado un 9.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 83.17.

Rango diario
76.27 83.17
Rango anual
54.56 114.59
Cierres anteriores
75.43
Open
76.31
Bid
82.88
Ask
83.18
Low
76.27
High
83.17
Volumen
6.617 K
Cambio diario
9.88%
Cambio mensual
4.42%
Cambio a 6 meses
39.98%
Cambio anual
-19.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B