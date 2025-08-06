Divisas / PSN
PSN: Parsons Corporation
82.88 USD 7.45 (9.88%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PSN de hoy ha cambiado un 9.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 83.17.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Parsons Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PSN News
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Parsons opens new facility near Redstone Arsenal to bolster defense work
- Parsons secures $81 million radar engineering contract with US Army
- BKSY's Growth Driven by Strong Government Contract Momentum
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.09%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.27%
- New Jersey DOT launches statewide traffic management system
- BKSY Stock Falls 28% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Parsons stock to Neutral on growth concerns
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises as pound strengthens; Persimmon, Evoke report earnings
- Persimmon margin beats estimates; 2025 guidance unchanged
- Parsons secures $30 million radar development contract from US Army
- TransDigm price target raised to $1,839 from $1,815 at UBS
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Baird upgrades Parsons stock rating to Outperform on strong growth outlook
- Parsons (PSN) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%
- Parsons earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Parsons (PSN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Parsons Q2 2025 slides: mixed results prompt 8% premarket decline
Rango diario
76.27 83.17
Rango anual
54.56 114.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 75.43
- Open
- 76.31
- Bid
- 82.88
- Ask
- 83.18
- Low
- 76.27
- High
- 83.17
- Volumen
- 6.617 K
- Cambio diario
- 9.88%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 39.98%
- Cambio anual
- -19.85%
