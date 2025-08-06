Valute / PSN
PSN: Parsons Corporation
81.94 USD 0.50 (0.61%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSN ha avuto una variazione del 0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.68 e ad un massimo di 82.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Parsons Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.68 82.73
Intervallo Annuale
54.56 114.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.44
- Apertura
- 81.67
- Bid
- 81.94
- Ask
- 82.24
- Minimo
- 80.68
- Massimo
- 82.73
- Volume
- 2.979 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.75%
20 settembre, sabato