货币 / PSN
PSN: Parsons Corporation
80.73 USD 5.30 (7.03%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSN汇率已更改7.03%。当日，交易品种以低点76.27和高点80.79进行交易。
关注Parsons Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PSN新闻
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Parsons opens new facility near Redstone Arsenal to bolster defense work
- Parsons secures $81 million radar engineering contract with US Army
- BKSY's Growth Driven by Strong Government Contract Momentum
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.09%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.27%
- New Jersey DOT launches statewide traffic management system
- BKSY Stock Falls 28% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Parsons stock to Neutral on growth concerns
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI International stock rating to Buy on tech pivot
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises as pound strengthens; Persimmon, Evoke report earnings
- Persimmon margin beats estimates; 2025 guidance unchanged
- Parsons secures $30 million radar development contract from US Army
- TransDigm price target raised to $1,839 from $1,815 at UBS
- This HubSpot Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
- Baird upgrades Parsons stock rating to Outperform on strong growth outlook
- Parsons (PSN) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%
- Parsons earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Parsons (PSN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Parsons Q2 2025 slides: mixed results prompt 8% premarket decline
- Criteo stock price target lowered to $38 by DA Davidson on client concerns
日范围
76.27 80.79
年范围
54.56 114.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 75.43
- 开盘价
- 76.31
- 卖价
- 80.73
- 买价
- 81.03
- 最低价
- 76.27
- 最高价
- 80.79
- 交易量
- 1.645 K
- 日变化
- 7.03%
- 月变化
- 1.71%
- 6个月变化
- 36.35%
- 年变化
- -21.92%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值