PSN: Parsons Corporation
81.94 USD 0.50 (0.61%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PSN 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 80.68이고 고가는 82.73이었습니다.
Parsons Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
80.68 82.73
년간 변동
54.56 114.59
- 이전 종가
- 81.44
- 시가
- 81.67
- Bid
- 81.94
- Ask
- 82.24
- 저가
- 80.68
- 고가
- 82.73
- 볼륨
- 2.979 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.61%
- 월 변동
- 3.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.39%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.75%
20 9월, 토요일