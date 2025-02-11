Moedas / PSFE
PSFE: Paysafe Limited
13.90 USD 0.07 (0.50%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PSFE para hoje mudou para -0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.86 e o mais alto foi 14.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Paysafe Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PSFE Notícias
Faixa diária
13.86 14.15
Faixa anual
11.37 26.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.97
- Open
- 14.13
- Bid
- 13.90
- Ask
- 14.20
- Low
- 13.86
- High
- 14.15
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- -0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.84%
- Mudança anual
- -37.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh