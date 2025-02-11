CotationsSections
Devises / PSFE
Retour à Actions

PSFE: Paysafe Limited

13.85 USD 0.22 (1.56%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PSFE a changé de -1.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.80 et à un maximum de 14.13.

Suivez la dynamique Paysafe Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSFE Nouvelles

Range quotidien
13.80 14.13
Range Annuel
11.37 26.19
Clôture Précédente
14.07
Ouverture
14.13
Bid
13.85
Ask
14.15
Plus Bas
13.80
Plus Haut
14.13
Volume
258
Changement quotidien
-1.56%
Changement Mensuel
1.32%
Changement à 6 Mois
-11.16%
Changement Annuel
-37.70%
20 septembre, samedi