Devises / PSFE
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PSFE: Paysafe Limited
13.85 USD 0.22 (1.56%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PSFE a changé de -1.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.80 et à un maximum de 14.13.
Suivez la dynamique Paysafe Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSFE Nouvelles
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Polymath Builds Global Momentum with New Partnerships across Europe and North America
- Paysafe: Attractive Valuation Ahead Of Fed Rate Cuts (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe shares soar as Q2 results beat expectations
- Paysafe earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Paysafe Q2 2025 slides: organic growth of 5% amid revenue decline and rising leverage
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paysafe expands in Peru with new PagoEfectivo digital wallet
- Paysafe: Sale Of Assets, Transformation Efforts, Stock Buybacks, Undervalued (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe at Financial Technology Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- U.S. SMBs Say Payment Innovation Is Key Driver of Growth
- Paysafe to Participate in the RBC Financial Technology Conference on June 10
- Paysafe: Currency Headwinds Cloud Underlying Growth (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe stock hits 52-week low at $12.37 amid market challenges
- Fiserv stock price target cut to $215 from $240 at BTIG
- Mizuho cuts Fiserv stock price target to $200 from $220
- Fiserv stock retains Outperform rating, $240 target at KBW
- Paysafe Misses Q1 Earnings But Sees Organic Growth And Strategic Momentum - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Shares Drop Nearly 19% After Announcing Sale of Direct Marketing Payment Business
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Plunging Today? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
Range quotidien
13.80 14.13
Range Annuel
11.37 26.19
- Clôture Précédente
- 14.07
- Ouverture
- 14.13
- Bid
- 13.85
- Ask
- 14.15
- Plus Bas
- 13.80
- Plus Haut
- 14.13
- Volume
- 258
- Changement quotidien
- -1.56%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.32%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -11.16%
- Changement Annuel
- -37.70%
20 septembre, samedi