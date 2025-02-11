CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PSFE
Volver a Acciones

PSFE: Paysafe Limited

13.97 USD 0.13 (0.94%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PSFE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.94%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paysafe Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSFE News

Rango diario
13.88 14.50
Rango anual
11.37 26.19
Cierres anteriores
13.84
Open
13.88
Bid
13.97
Ask
14.27
Low
13.88
High
14.50
Volumen
253
Cambio diario
0.94%
Cambio mensual
2.19%
Cambio a 6 meses
-10.39%
Cambio anual
-37.16%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B