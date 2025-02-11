通貨 / PSFE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PSFE: Paysafe Limited
14.07 USD 0.10 (0.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSFEの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.79の安値と14.15の高値で取引されました。
Paysafe Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSFE News
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Polymath Builds Global Momentum with New Partnerships across Europe and North America
- Paysafe: Attractive Valuation Ahead Of Fed Rate Cuts (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe shares soar as Q2 results beat expectations
- Paysafe earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Paysafe Q2 2025 slides: organic growth of 5% amid revenue decline and rising leverage
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paysafe expands in Peru with new PagoEfectivo digital wallet
- Paysafe: Sale Of Assets, Transformation Efforts, Stock Buybacks, Undervalued (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe at Financial Technology Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- U.S. SMBs Say Payment Innovation Is Key Driver of Growth
- Paysafe to Participate in the RBC Financial Technology Conference on June 10
- Paysafe: Currency Headwinds Cloud Underlying Growth (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe stock hits 52-week low at $12.37 amid market challenges
- Fiserv stock price target cut to $215 from $240 at BTIG
- Mizuho cuts Fiserv stock price target to $200 from $220
- Fiserv stock retains Outperform rating, $240 target at KBW
- Paysafe Misses Q1 Earnings But Sees Organic Growth And Strategic Momentum - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Shares Drop Nearly 19% After Announcing Sale of Direct Marketing Payment Business
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Plunging Today? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
1日のレンジ
13.79 14.15
1年のレンジ
11.37 26.19
- 以前の終値
- 13.97
- 始値
- 14.13
- 買値
- 14.07
- 買値
- 14.37
- 安値
- 13.79
- 高値
- 14.15
- 出来高
- 299
- 1日の変化
- 0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.75%
- 1年の変化
- -36.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K