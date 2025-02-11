クォートセクション
通貨 / PSFE
PSFE: Paysafe Limited

14.07 USD 0.10 (0.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSFEの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.79の安値と14.15の高値で取引されました。

Paysafe Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.79 14.15
1年のレンジ
11.37 26.19
以前の終値
13.97
始値
14.13
買値
14.07
買値
14.37
安値
13.79
高値
14.15
出来高
299
1日の変化
0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
2.93%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.75%
1年の変化
-36.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K