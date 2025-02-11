Valute / PSFE
PSFE: Paysafe Limited
13.85 USD 0.22 (1.56%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSFE ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.80 e ad un massimo di 14.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Paysafe Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PSFE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.80 14.13
Intervallo Annuale
11.37 26.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.07
- Apertura
- 14.13
- Bid
- 13.85
- Ask
- 14.15
- Minimo
- 13.80
- Massimo
- 14.13
- Volume
- 258
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.70%
20 settembre, sabato