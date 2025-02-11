货币 / PSFE
PSFE: Paysafe Limited
13.84 USD 0.11 (0.79%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSFE汇率已更改-0.79%。当日，交易品种以低点13.78和高点14.10进行交易。
关注Paysafe Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PSFE新闻
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Polymath Builds Global Momentum with New Partnerships across Europe and North America
- Paysafe: Attractive Valuation Ahead Of Fed Rate Cuts (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe shares soar as Q2 results beat expectations
- Paysafe earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Paysafe Q2 2025 slides: organic growth of 5% amid revenue decline and rising leverage
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paysafe expands in Peru with new PagoEfectivo digital wallet
- Paysafe: Sale Of Assets, Transformation Efforts, Stock Buybacks, Undervalued (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe at Financial Technology Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- U.S. SMBs Say Payment Innovation Is Key Driver of Growth
- Paysafe to Participate in the RBC Financial Technology Conference on June 10
- Paysafe: Currency Headwinds Cloud Underlying Growth (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe stock hits 52-week low at $12.37 amid market challenges
- Fiserv stock price target cut to $215 from $240 at BTIG
- Mizuho cuts Fiserv stock price target to $200 from $220
- Fiserv stock retains Outperform rating, $240 target at KBW
- Paysafe Misses Q1 Earnings But Sees Organic Growth And Strategic Momentum - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Shares Drop Nearly 19% After Announcing Sale of Direct Marketing Payment Business
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Plunging Today? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
日范围
13.78 14.10
年范围
11.37 26.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.95
- 开盘价
- 13.93
- 卖价
- 13.84
- 买价
- 14.14
- 最低价
- 13.78
- 最高价
- 14.10
- 交易量
- 205
- 日变化
- -0.79%
- 月变化
- 1.24%
- 6个月变化
- -11.23%
- 年变化
- -37.74%
