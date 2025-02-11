KurseKategorien
Währungen / PSFE
Zurück zum Aktien

PSFE: Paysafe Limited

14.04 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PSFE hat sich für heute um -0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Paysafe Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSFE News

Tagesspanne
14.01 14.13
Jahresspanne
11.37 26.19
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.07
Eröffnung
14.13
Bid
14.04
Ask
14.34
Tief
14.01
Hoch
14.13
Volumen
8
Tagesänderung
-0.21%
Monatsänderung
2.71%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.94%
Jahresänderung
-36.84%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K