PSFE: Paysafe Limited
14.04 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PSFE hat sich für heute um -0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Paysafe Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.01 14.13
Jahresspanne
11.37 26.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.07
- Eröffnung
- 14.13
- Bid
- 14.04
- Ask
- 14.34
- Tief
- 14.01
- Hoch
- 14.13
- Volumen
- 8
- Tagesänderung
- -0.21%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.94%
- Jahresänderung
- -36.84%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K