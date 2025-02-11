통화 / PSFE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PSFE: Paysafe Limited
13.85 USD 0.22 (1.56%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PSFE 환율이 오늘 -1.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.80이고 고가는 14.13이었습니다.
Paysafe Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSFE News
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Polymath Builds Global Momentum with New Partnerships across Europe and North America
- Paysafe: Attractive Valuation Ahead Of Fed Rate Cuts (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Soaring Tuesday? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe shares soar as Q2 results beat expectations
- Paysafe earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Paysafe Q2 2025 slides: organic growth of 5% amid revenue decline and rising leverage
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paysafe expands in Peru with new PagoEfectivo digital wallet
- Paysafe: Sale Of Assets, Transformation Efforts, Stock Buybacks, Undervalued (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe at Financial Technology Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- U.S. SMBs Say Payment Innovation Is Key Driver of Growth
- Paysafe to Participate in the RBC Financial Technology Conference on June 10
- Paysafe: Currency Headwinds Cloud Underlying Growth (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe stock hits 52-week low at $12.37 amid market challenges
- Fiserv stock price target cut to $215 from $240 at BTIG
- Mizuho cuts Fiserv stock price target to $200 from $220
- Fiserv stock retains Outperform rating, $240 target at KBW
- Paysafe Misses Q1 Earnings But Sees Organic Growth And Strategic Momentum - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
- Paysafe Shares Drop Nearly 19% After Announcing Sale of Direct Marketing Payment Business
- Why Is Paysafe Stock Plunging Today? - Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)
일일 변동 비율
13.80 14.13
년간 변동
11.37 26.19
- 이전 종가
- 14.07
- 시가
- 14.13
- Bid
- 13.85
- Ask
- 14.15
- 저가
- 13.80
- 고가
- 14.13
- 볼륨
- 258
- 일일 변동
- -1.56%
- 월 변동
- 1.32%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.70%
20 9월, 토요일