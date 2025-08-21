Moedas / PRU
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PRU: Prudential Financial Inc
103.00 USD 0.86 (0.84%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRU para hoje mudou para 0.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.08 e o mais alto foi 104.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Prudential Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRU Notícias
- Anterix nomeia nova CMO e CFO para impulsionar inovação em banda larga
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Prudential plc transfere sede registrada para Old Bailey em Londres
- Prudential plc relocates registered office to London’s Old Bailey
- Prudential sets scrip reference price at $13.42 for dividend program
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.19%
- Prudential Financial: Snap Up This 5%+ Yield Value Stock (NYSE:PRU)
- 3 High-Conviction Dividend Stocks to Buy in September and Hold Forever
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- EverQuote (EVER) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Prudential publishes 2025 half year report and makes it available to shareholders
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.30%
- Why Prudential (PRU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.33%
- Prudential (PRU) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Prudential Expands EssentialTerm Suite With Added Coverage Flexibility
- Prudential announces first interim dividend of 7.71 cents per share
- London markets stabilise amid global jitters over Fed autonomy
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises, pound slips; Ofgem lifts cap, Hochschild shares drop
- Prudential rises on $5 bln payout plan, earnings beat forecasts
- Prudential announces 7.71 US cents interim dividend for 2025
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Prudential Financial: Attractive Valuation After Recent Underperformance (NYSE:PRU)
- Prudential Public Ltd stock hits 52-week high at 26.98 USD
Faixa diária
102.08 104.33
Faixa anual
90.38 130.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 102.14
- Open
- 102.20
- Bid
- 103.00
- Ask
- 103.30
- Low
- 102.08
- High
- 104.33
- Volume
- 3.570 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.84%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.30%
- Mudança anual
- -14.49%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh