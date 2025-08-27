Valute / PRU
PRU: Prudential Financial Inc
103.57 USD 0.29 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRU ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.89 e ad un massimo di 104.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Prudential Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PRU News
- Il CEO di Anterix Lang acquista azioni per 98.000 dollari
- Anterix CEO Lang buys $98k in shares
- Everest Group Is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- Anterix nomina nuovi CMO e CFO per guidare l’innovazione nella banda larga
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Prudential plc trasferisce la sede legale a Old Bailey a Londra
- Prudential plc relocates registered office to London’s Old Bailey
- Prudential sets scrip reference price at $13.42 for dividend program
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.19%
- Prudential Financial: Snap Up This 5%+ Yield Value Stock (NYSE:PRU)
- 3 High-Conviction Dividend Stocks to Buy in September and Hold Forever
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- EverQuote (EVER) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Prudential publishes 2025 half year report and makes it available to shareholders
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.30%
- Why Prudential (PRU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.33%
- Prudential (PRU) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Prudential Expands EssentialTerm Suite With Added Coverage Flexibility
- Prudential announces first interim dividend of 7.71 cents per share
- London markets stabilise amid global jitters over Fed autonomy
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises, pound slips; Ofgem lifts cap, Hochschild shares drop
- Prudential rises on $5 bln payout plan, earnings beat forecasts
- Prudential announces 7.71 US cents interim dividend for 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
102.89 104.25
Intervallo Annuale
90.38 130.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 103.86
- Apertura
- 104.06
- Bid
- 103.57
- Ask
- 103.87
- Minimo
- 102.89
- Massimo
- 104.25
- Volume
- 2.303 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.01%
20 settembre, sabato