PRU: Prudential Financial Inc

103.57 USD 0.29 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRU ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.89 e ad un massimo di 104.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Prudential Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
102.89 104.25
Intervallo Annuale
90.38 130.55
Chiusura Precedente
103.86
Apertura
104.06
Bid
103.57
Ask
103.87
Minimo
102.89
Massimo
104.25
Volume
2.303 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-4.72%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.79%
Variazione Annuale
-14.01%
