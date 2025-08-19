货币 / PRU
PRU: Prudential Financial Inc
102.77 USD 0.63 (0.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRU汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点102.08和高点103.00进行交易。
关注Prudential Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
102.08 103.00
年范围
90.38 130.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 102.14
- 开盘价
- 102.20
- 卖价
- 102.77
- 买价
- 103.07
- 最低价
- 102.08
- 最高价
- 103.00
- 交易量
- 885
- 日变化
- 0.62%
- 月变化
- -5.46%
- 6个月变化
- -7.51%
- 年变化
- -14.68%
