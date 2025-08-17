Currencies / PRU
PRU: Prudential Financial Inc
101.85 USD 3.58 (3.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRU exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.72 and at a high of 105.31.
Follow Prudential Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
101.72 105.31
Year Range
90.38 130.55
- Previous Close
- 105.43
- Open
- 104.90
- Bid
- 101.85
- Ask
- 102.15
- Low
- 101.72
- High
- 105.31
- Volume
- 2.253 K
- Daily Change
- -3.40%
- Month Change
- -6.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.33%
- Year Change
- -15.44%
