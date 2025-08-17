QuotesSections
Currencies / PRU
PRU: Prudential Financial Inc

101.85 USD 3.58 (3.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRU exchange rate has changed by -3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.72 and at a high of 105.31.

Follow Prudential Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRU News

Daily Range
101.72 105.31
Year Range
90.38 130.55
Previous Close
105.43
Open
104.90
Bid
101.85
Ask
102.15
Low
101.72
High
105.31
Volume
2.253 K
Daily Change
-3.40%
Month Change
-6.30%
6 Months Change
-8.33%
Year Change
-15.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%