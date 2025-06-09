Moedas / PPLT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF
125.88 USD 1.94 (1.57%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PPLT para hoje mudou para 1.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 125.36 e o mais alto foi 126.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPLT Notícias
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Treasury Bond Buybacks Heat Up As 10-Year T-Note Poised For A Breakout (US3M)
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- Platinum Was The Top Performing Commodity In H1
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- June CPI Report To Show First Signs Of Tariff-Related Inflation
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- Heavy Into Metals
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- Platinum ETFs: Beyond Gold And Silver
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Q2 Update: Commodities Starting To Threaten The Market
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Platinum Surges Past Another Hurdle In Relentless Rally (Technical Analysis)
- How ‘gold fatigue’ has helped drive platinum prices up 44% this year
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- A Report On The Bullish Case For Platinum
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Chart Of The Day: Metals Mania Spreads, Traders Pile In
Faixa diária
125.36 126.20
Faixa anual
82.35 133.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 123.94
- Open
- 126.02
- Bid
- 125.88
- Ask
- 126.18
- Low
- 125.36
- High
- 126.20
- Volume
- 478
- Mudança diária
- 1.57%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.62%
- Mudança anual
- 38.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh