PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

128.56 USD 2.30 (1.82%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PPLT ha avuto una variazione del 1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.32 e ad un massimo di 128.63.

Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
126.32 128.63
Intervallo Annuale
82.35 133.80
Chiusura Precedente
126.26
Apertura
127.41
Bid
128.56
Ask
128.86
Minimo
126.32
Massimo
128.63
Volume
912
Variazione giornaliera
1.82%
Variazione Mensile
2.04%
Variazione Semestrale
41.57%
Variazione Annuale
41.24%
20 settembre, sabato