Valute / PPLT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF
128.56 USD 2.30 (1.82%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPLT ha avuto una variazione del 1.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.32 e ad un massimo di 128.63.
Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPLT News
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Treasury Bond Buybacks Heat Up As 10-Year T-Note Poised For A Breakout (US3M)
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- Platinum Was The Top Performing Commodity In H1
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- June CPI Report To Show First Signs Of Tariff-Related Inflation
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- Heavy Into Metals
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- Platinum ETFs: Beyond Gold And Silver
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Q2 Update: Commodities Starting To Threaten The Market
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Platinum Surges Past Another Hurdle In Relentless Rally (Technical Analysis)
- How ‘gold fatigue’ has helped drive platinum prices up 44% this year
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- A Report On The Bullish Case For Platinum
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Chart Of The Day: Metals Mania Spreads, Traders Pile In
Intervallo Giornaliero
126.32 128.63
Intervallo Annuale
82.35 133.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.26
- Apertura
- 127.41
- Bid
- 128.56
- Ask
- 128.86
- Minimo
- 126.32
- Massimo
- 128.63
- Volume
- 912
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.24%
20 settembre, sabato