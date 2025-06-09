Devises / PPLT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF
128.56 USD 2.30 (1.82%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PPLT a changé de 1.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 126.32 et à un maximum de 128.63.
Suivez la dynamique abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPLT Nouvelles
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Treasury Bond Buybacks Heat Up As 10-Year T-Note Poised For A Breakout (US3M)
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- Platinum Was The Top Performing Commodity In H1
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- June CPI Report To Show First Signs Of Tariff-Related Inflation
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- Heavy Into Metals
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- Platinum ETFs: Beyond Gold And Silver
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Q2 Update: Commodities Starting To Threaten The Market
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Platinum Surges Past Another Hurdle In Relentless Rally (Technical Analysis)
- How ‘gold fatigue’ has helped drive platinum prices up 44% this year
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- A Report On The Bullish Case For Platinum
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Chart Of The Day: Metals Mania Spreads, Traders Pile In
Range quotidien
126.32 128.63
Range Annuel
82.35 133.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 126.26
- Ouverture
- 127.41
- Bid
- 128.56
- Ask
- 128.86
- Plus Bas
- 126.32
- Plus Haut
- 128.63
- Volume
- 912
- Changement quotidien
- 1.82%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 41.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 41.24%
20 septembre, samedi