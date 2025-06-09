CotationsSections
Devises / PPLT
PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

128.56 USD 2.30 (1.82%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PPLT a changé de 1.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 126.32 et à un maximum de 128.63.

Suivez la dynamique abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
126.32 128.63
Range Annuel
82.35 133.80
Clôture Précédente
126.26
Ouverture
127.41
Bid
128.56
Ask
128.86
Plus Bas
126.32
Plus Haut
128.63
Volume
912
Changement quotidien
1.82%
Changement Mensuel
2.04%
Changement à 6 Mois
41.57%
Changement Annuel
41.24%
20 septembre, samedi