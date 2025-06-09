Currencies / PPLT
PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF
126.81 USD 1.36 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PPLT exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.86 and at a high of 127.59.
Follow abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PPLT News
Daily Range
125.86 127.59
Year Range
82.35 133.80
- Previous Close
- 128.17
- Open
- 127.31
- Bid
- 126.81
- Ask
- 127.11
- Low
- 125.86
- High
- 127.59
- Volume
- 431
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.64%
- Year Change
- 39.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%