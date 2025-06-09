QuotesSections
Currencies / PPLT
Back to US Stock Market

PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

126.81 USD 1.36 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PPLT exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.86 and at a high of 127.59.

Follow abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPLT News

Daily Range
125.86 127.59
Year Range
82.35 133.80
Previous Close
128.17
Open
127.31
Bid
126.81
Ask
127.11
Low
125.86
High
127.59
Volume
431
Daily Change
-1.06%
Month Change
0.65%
6 Months Change
39.64%
Year Change
39.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%