시세섹션
통화 / PPLT
주식로 돌아가기

PPLT: abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

128.56 USD 2.30 (1.82%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PPLT 환율이 오늘 1.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 126.32이고 고가는 128.63이었습니다.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPLT News

일일 변동 비율
126.32 128.63
년간 변동
82.35 133.80
이전 종가
126.26
시가
127.41
Bid
128.56
Ask
128.86
저가
126.32
고가
128.63
볼륨
912
일일 변동
1.82%
월 변동
2.04%
6개월 변동
41.57%
년간 변동율
41.24%
20 9월, 토요일