PPC: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
41.82 USD 0.50 (1.18%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PPC para hoje mudou para -1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.53 e o mais alto foi 42.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PPC Notícias
- Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- How Strong QSR Demand Supports PPC's Small Bird Segment in Q2 2025
- Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Why Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- JBS sees US cattle cycle improving from late 2027
- Pilgrim's Pride Leans Into E-Commerce: Can It Win the Digital Shelf?
- Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Q2 Revenue Up 4%
- Panama Ports says it will discuss ports sale with Panama government
- Pilgrims Pride earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Shares Of No. 1 Ranked Food Firm Cal-Maine Hit All-Time High On Earnings, Give A Chunk Of That Back
- Cal-Maine Foods Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Pilgrim's Pride: Looks Cheap And Attractive But With A Commodity Catch (NASDAQ:PPC)
- Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- CVS and Archer-Daniels-Midland Look Good on This Ratio
- Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- JBS N.V. Stock: Buy Before The Market Wakes Up To This Global Value Play (NYSE:JBS)
- Goldman Sachs initiates Hormel Foods stock with Buy rating
- Goldman Sachs initiates Pilgrim’s Pride stock with neutral rating
- Tyson Foods: Margins Tight, Earnings Mixed, Hold This Protein Leader (NYSE:TSN)
- Brazil beef barons' Wall Street listing caps a return from exile
- Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:VLLU)
Faixa diária
41.53 42.19
Faixa anual
41.53 57.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.32
- Open
- 41.97
- Bid
- 41.82
- Ask
- 42.12
- Low
- 41.53
- High
- 42.19
- Volume
- 185
- Mudança diária
- -1.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -24.09%
- Mudança anual
- -8.77%
