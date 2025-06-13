QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PPC
Tornare a Azioni

PPC: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

40.69 USD 0.70 (1.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PPC ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.57 e ad un massimo di 41.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.57 41.52
Intervallo Annuale
40.57 57.17
Chiusura Precedente
41.39
Apertura
41.52
Bid
40.69
Ask
40.99
Minimo
40.57
Massimo
41.52
Volume
3.910 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.69%
Variazione Mensile
-8.46%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.14%
Variazione Annuale
-11.23%
20 settembre, sabato