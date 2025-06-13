Valute / PPC
PPC: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
40.69 USD 0.70 (1.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPC ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.57 e ad un massimo di 41.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PPC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.57 41.52
Intervallo Annuale
40.57 57.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.39
- Apertura
- 41.52
- Bid
- 40.69
- Ask
- 40.99
- Minimo
- 40.57
- Massimo
- 41.52
- Volume
- 3.910 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.23%
20 settembre, sabato