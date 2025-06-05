货币 / PPC
PPC: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
42.71 USD 0.17 (0.40%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PPC汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点42.51和高点43.20进行交易。
关注Pilgrim's Pride Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
42.51 43.20
年范围
41.95 57.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.54
- 开盘价
- 42.52
- 卖价
- 42.71
- 买价
- 43.01
- 最低价
- 42.51
- 最高价
- 43.20
- 交易量
- 1.140 K
- 日变化
- 0.40%
- 月变化
- -3.91%
- 6个月变化
- -22.47%
- 年变化
- -6.83%
