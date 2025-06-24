Moedas / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
149.39 USD 1.08 (0.72%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PPA para hoje mudou para -0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 148.49 e o mais alto foi 150.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPA Notícias
Faixa diária
148.49 150.81
Faixa anual
100.41 151.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 150.47
- Open
- 150.34
- Bid
- 149.39
- Ask
- 149.69
- Low
- 148.49
- High
- 150.81
- Volume
- 390
- Mudança diária
- -0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.62%
- Mudança anual
- 30.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh