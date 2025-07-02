통화 / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
151.64 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PPA 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 150.47이고 고가는 152.06이었습니다.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PPA News
일일 변동 비율
150.47 152.06
년간 변동
100.41 152.06
- 이전 종가
- 151.46
- 시가
- 151.47
- Bid
- 151.64
- Ask
- 151.94
- 저가
- 150.47
- 고가
- 152.06
- 볼륨
- 265
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 3.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.45%
20 9월, 토요일