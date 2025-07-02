시세섹션
통화 / PPA
주식로 돌아가기

PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

151.64 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PPA 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 150.47이고 고가는 152.06이었습니다.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPA News

일일 변동 비율
150.47 152.06
년간 변동
100.41 152.06
이전 종가
151.46
시가
151.47
Bid
151.64
Ask
151.94
저가
150.47
고가
152.06
볼륨
265
일일 변동
0.12%
월 변동
3.32%
6개월 변동
30.56%
년간 변동율
32.45%
20 9월, 토요일