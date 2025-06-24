QuotesSections
Currencies / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

150.47 USD 0.17 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PPA exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.81 and at a high of 151.19.

Follow Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
149.81 151.19
Year Range
100.41 151.19
Previous Close
150.30
Open
150.61
Bid
150.47
Ask
150.77
Low
149.81
High
151.19
Volume
357
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
2.52%
6 Months Change
29.55%
Year Change
31.43%
