PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
150.47 USD 0.17 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PPA exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.81 and at a high of 151.19.
Follow Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PPA News
Daily Range
149.81 151.19
Year Range
100.41 151.19
- Previous Close
- 150.30
- Open
- 150.61
- Bid
- 150.47
- Ask
- 150.77
- Low
- 149.81
- High
- 151.19
- Volume
- 357
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.55%
- Year Change
- 31.43%
