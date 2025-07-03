Valute / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
151.64 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPA ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 150.47 e ad un massimo di 152.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
150.47 152.06
Intervallo Annuale
100.41 152.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 151.46
- Apertura
- 151.47
- Bid
- 151.64
- Ask
- 151.94
- Minimo
- 150.47
- Massimo
- 152.06
- Volume
- 265
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.45%
21 settembre, domenica