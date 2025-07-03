QuotazioniSezioni
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

151.64 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PPA ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 150.47 e ad un massimo di 152.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
150.47 152.06
Intervallo Annuale
100.41 152.06
Chiusura Precedente
151.46
Apertura
151.47
Bid
151.64
Ask
151.94
Minimo
150.47
Massimo
152.06
Volume
265
Variazione giornaliera
0.12%
Variazione Mensile
3.32%
Variazione Semestrale
30.56%
Variazione Annuale
32.45%
