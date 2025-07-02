Währungen / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
151.56 USD 0.10 (0.07%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PPA hat sich für heute um 0.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 150.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 151.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PPA News
Tagesspanne
150.47 151.69
Jahresspanne
100.41 151.69
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 151.46
- Eröffnung
- 151.47
- Bid
- 151.56
- Ask
- 151.86
- Tief
- 150.47
- Hoch
- 151.69
- Volumen
- 194
- Tagesänderung
- 0.07%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 30.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 32.38%
