KurseKategorien
Währungen / PPA
Zurück zum Aktien

PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

151.56 USD 0.10 (0.07%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PPA hat sich für heute um 0.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 150.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 151.69 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPA News

Tagesspanne
150.47 151.69
Jahresspanne
100.41 151.69
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
151.46
Eröffnung
151.47
Bid
151.56
Ask
151.86
Tief
150.47
Hoch
151.69
Volumen
194
Tagesänderung
0.07%
Monatsänderung
3.26%
6-Monatsänderung
30.49%
Jahresänderung
32.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K