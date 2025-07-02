通貨 / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
151.46 USD 2.07 (1.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PPAの今日の為替レートは、1.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり149.50の安値と151.56の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPA News
1日のレンジ
149.50 151.56
1年のレンジ
100.41 151.56
- 以前の終値
- 149.39
- 始値
- 149.50
- 買値
- 151.46
- 買値
- 151.76
- 安値
- 149.50
- 高値
- 151.56
- 出来高
- 283
- 1日の変化
- 1.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.40%
- 1年の変化
- 32.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K