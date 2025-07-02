クォートセクション
通貨 / PPA
PPA: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

151.46 USD 2.07 (1.39%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PPAの今日の為替レートは、1.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり149.50の安値と151.56の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
149.50 151.56
1年のレンジ
100.41 151.56
以前の終値
149.39
始値
149.50
買値
151.46
買値
151.76
安値
149.50
高値
151.56
出来高
283
1日の変化
1.39%
1ヶ月の変化
3.20%
6ヶ月の変化
30.40%
1年の変化
32.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K