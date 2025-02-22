Moedas / POWI
POWI: Power Integrations Inc
45.62 USD 1.03 (2.31%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do POWI para hoje mudou para 2.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.46 e o mais alto foi 46.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Power Integrations Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
POWI Notícias
Faixa diária
45.46 46.04
Faixa anual
40.86 69.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.59
- Open
- 45.80
- Bid
- 45.62
- Ask
- 45.92
- Low
- 45.46
- High
- 46.04
- Volume
- 328
- Mudança diária
- 2.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.25%
- Mudança anual
- -28.06%
