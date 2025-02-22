QuotazioniSezioni
POWI
POWI: Power Integrations Inc

42.95 USD 2.62 (5.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio POWI ha avuto una variazione del -5.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.75 e ad un massimo di 45.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Power Integrations Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.75 45.48
Intervallo Annuale
40.86 69.53
Chiusura Precedente
45.57
Apertura
45.48
Bid
42.95
Ask
43.25
Minimo
42.75
Massimo
45.48
Volume
2.070 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.75%
Variazione Mensile
-3.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.44%
Variazione Annuale
-32.27%
