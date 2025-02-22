Valute / POWI
POWI: Power Integrations Inc
42.95 USD 2.62 (5.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POWI ha avuto una variazione del -5.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.75 e ad un massimo di 45.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Power Integrations Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
POWI News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Power Integrations (POWI) VP Bailey Doug sells $796k in stock
- Benchmark lowers Power Integrations stock price target on weak guidance
- Power Integrations stock hits 52-week low at 40.53 USD
- Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Power Integrations (POWI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Power Integrations earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Buy, Sell or Hold Navitas Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- How Is Navitas Leading AI Data Center Power Platform Expansion?
- Power Integrations names Jennifer Lloyd as new CEO
- Power Integrations: Potential Does Not Always Live Up To Expectations
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Madison Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.75 45.48
Intervallo Annuale
40.86 69.53
20 settembre, sabato